Short Interest in Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Rises By 10.9%

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the July 15th total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 294,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BCEL opened at $14.08 on Tuesday. Atreca has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $29.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of -0.38.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atreca will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Atreca from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Atreca from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atreca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

In other news, insider Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of Atreca stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $174,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,743.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 15,000 shares of Atreca stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $275,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $275,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,885 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,983 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atreca by 170.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Atreca by 105.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Atreca in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Atreca in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Atreca by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

