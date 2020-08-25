Short Interest in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) Expands By 14.3%

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200,000 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 8,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 863,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.7 days. Currently, 21.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AERI. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,736,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,939,000 after acquiring an additional 495,181 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,224,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,830,000 after acquiring an additional 746,310 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,747,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,787,000 after acquiring an additional 246,344 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,396,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,859,000 after buying an additional 326,190 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,281,000.

AERI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.54.

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $26.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.82. The stock has a market cap of $530.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.04). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 247.36% and a negative return on equity of 107.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

