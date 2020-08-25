Short Interest in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Drops By 13.5%

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the July 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 827,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

NYSE:AKR opened at $12.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $29.55. The company has a market cap of $988.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day moving average of $14.92.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.09). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 1.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKR. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 1,003.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 134,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 121,928 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,750,000 after acquiring an additional 119,003 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,328,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,458,000 after acquiring an additional 205,303 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,748,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,660,000 after buying an additional 121,556 shares during the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AKR shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.40.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.