Shift (SHIFT) Price Tops $0.35 on Top Exchanges

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded 27.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 25th. One Shift coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00003054 BTC on popular exchanges. Shift has a total market cap of $4.85 million and approximately $27,493.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Shift has traded up 38.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift Coin Profile

SHIFT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,860,686 coins. Shift’s official website is www.shiftproject.com . Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Shift

Shift can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

