Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHW. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 250.0% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 63 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In other news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $592,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.70, for a total transaction of $3,190,362.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,624,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,809 shares of company stock worth $11,035,205. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $590.00 to $674.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $745.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $734.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $641.95.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $671.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $631.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $559.34. Sherwin-Williams Co has a twelve month low of $325.43 and a twelve month high of $681.60.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.