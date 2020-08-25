Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) from a c rating to a b rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Sharps Compliance in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sharps Compliance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Sharps Compliance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Shares of SMED opened at $7.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $128.39 million, a P/E ratio of 58.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of -0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.85. Sharps Compliance has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sharps Compliance will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sharps Compliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Sharps Compliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Sharps Compliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Sharps Compliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC lifted its stake in Sharps Compliance by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 17,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. 25.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

