Semtech (SMTC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Semtech has set its Q2 guidance at $0.40-$0.44 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $132.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Semtech to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $62.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.55 and a 200 day moving average of $47.80. Semtech has a 12 month low of $26.03 and a 12 month high of $64.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 117.53, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In other news, VP Alisair Fulton sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $270,512.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,777 shares in the company, valued at $329,000.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $25,862.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,942 shares in the company, valued at $155,278.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,810 shares of company stock worth $5,467,628. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Semtech from $43.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Semtech from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Semtech from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Semtech from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

