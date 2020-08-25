Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) Short Interest Down 12.8% in July

Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the July 15th total of 2,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 318,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of WTTR opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average is $4.87. Select Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.48.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 30.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Select Energy Services will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Select Energy Services by 53.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,364,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 473,721 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Select Energy Services by 293.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 440,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 328,813 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Select Energy Services by 13.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 243,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 28,594 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Select Energy Services during the first quarter worth $1,391,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Select Energy Services by 14.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 403,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.28.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

