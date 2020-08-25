Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Select Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 20th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the bank will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Select Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of Select Bancorp stock opened at $7.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.61 million, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.72. Select Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.98 and a 52-week high of $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.25.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Select Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 12.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Select Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP grew its stake in shares of Select Bancorp by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 14,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Select Bancorp by 268.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 45,646 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Select Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Select Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 44.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Select Bancorp Company Profile

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, Money market deposit and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

