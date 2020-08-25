Seaport Global Securities Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northrop Grumman in a report issued on Friday, August 21st. Seaport Global Securities analyst R. Safran now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $5.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.72. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $398.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s Q4 2020 earnings at $5.71 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $22.42 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $6.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $6.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $6.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $6.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $25.32 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NOC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $366.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.00.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $344.42 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.96. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $263.31 and a one year high of $385.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.78.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.32 by $0.69. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The company had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.5% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 6.4% during the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total value of $1,663,891.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

