Seaport Global Securities Comments on L3Harris’ Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) – Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for L3Harris in a report released on Wednesday, August 19th. Seaport Global Securities analyst R. Safran now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.93. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for L3Harris’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Get L3Harris alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of L3Harris from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $219.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. L3Harris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.84.

NYSE:LHX opened at $182.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.34 and a 200 day moving average of $186.88. L3Harris has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $230.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS.

In other news, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,589,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $309,255.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LHX. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris by 186.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,102,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,719 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in L3Harris by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,224,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,600 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in L3Harris by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,085,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,529 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in L3Harris by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,862,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,655,000 after acquiring an additional 766,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,471,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,262,000 after acquiring an additional 430,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Read More: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.