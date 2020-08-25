Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 15,692 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,692 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at $829,740,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,125,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,475 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 21.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,956,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,544 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 27.2% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,167,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 85.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,442,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

CL stock opened at $79.13 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $79.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. The stock has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.18.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 559.34% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

In other news, SVP John J. Huston sold 84,905 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $6,552,967.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,405,013.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 85,929 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $6,562,397.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,543,747.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 256,206 shares of company stock worth $19,617,943. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

