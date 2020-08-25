Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,627 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 2,726.9% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 53.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,966 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 638.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 6,149 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 363.5% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 84.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 33,894 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after buying an additional 15,553 shares during the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVGO opened at $334.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $319.75 and its 200 day moving average is $286.72. The company has a market capitalization of $132.73 billion, a PE ratio of 59.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89. Broadcom Inc has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $336.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.14. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.51, for a total value of $1,612,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.33, for a total value of $18,771,282.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 652,262 shares of company stock worth $206,708,469. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Broadcom from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Broadcom from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.25.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

