Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 10,597 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,597 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $230.79 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $232.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.95 and its 200 day moving average is $190.42.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

