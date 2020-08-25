Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 10,240 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $5,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cpwm LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $149.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $170.75. The company has a market cap of $142.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.21.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

In related news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.69, for a total transaction of $2,199,352.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,132,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,858,084,615.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 555,236 shares of company stock valued at $91,393,391 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Guggenheim raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research dropped their price target on Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.33.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

