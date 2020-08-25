Scotia Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,534 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $5,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Xylem by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 2,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $154,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XYL opened at $81.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.33. Xylem Inc has a 52 week low of $54.62 and a 52 week high of $89.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.56, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 34.44%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Xylem from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Vertical Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.64.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

