Scotia Capital Inc. Has $4.14 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 13.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,969,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,460,849,000 after purchasing an additional 591,816 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.8% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,050,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,510,644,000 after purchasing an additional 322,416 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,951,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,461,447,000 after purchasing an additional 23,941 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 11.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,951,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $966,607,000 after buying an additional 204,052 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653,191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $817,182,000 after buying an additional 39,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 16,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.02, for a total transaction of $11,670,456.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,319 shares in the company, valued at $30,020,933.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.19, for a total transaction of $5,078,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,172 shares in the company, valued at $15,014,656.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,119 shares of company stock worth $29,889,603. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $565.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $662.89.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $696.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $657.91 and a 200-day moving average of $566.70. The company has a market cap of $81.20 billion, a PE ratio of 73.16, a PEG ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $360.50 and a one year high of $704.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.52. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $852.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

