Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 199.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,453 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $8,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 73.8% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the second quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $216,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,944 shares in the company, valued at $8,380,920.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $291,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 299,341 shares in the company, valued at $17,454,573.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,413 shares of company stock valued at $4,309,335. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $65.04 on Tuesday. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.40.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 36.79% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

