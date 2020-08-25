Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 152.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,244.4% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 73,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71,117 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.3% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter.

IEF stock opened at $121.51 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.97 and a twelve month high of $123.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.34.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

