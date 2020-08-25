Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 1,419 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 460.0% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 56 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 51.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 59 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 144.0% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 68.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $622.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $615.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $716.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.46.

In other news, Director George L. Sing sold 61,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.40, for a total transaction of $36,929,400.00. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.00, for a total value of $579,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,825,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,283 shares of company stock worth $89,720,186. 11.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $597.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $625.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $546.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $271.37 and a 12-month high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 28.16 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

