Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,145 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 52.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $41.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.70. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $75.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.58 and a beta of 1.29.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

