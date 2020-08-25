Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 7,029 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,029 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $9,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $529,000. SPF Beheer BV increased its holdings in Dollar General by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 658,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,393,000 after purchasing an additional 72,389 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Dollar General by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 10.0% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 127.2% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 382,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,809,000 after buying an additional 213,991 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on DG. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dollar General from $218.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on Dollar General from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Dollar General from $159.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.63.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total value of $2,126,638.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,922,007.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total value of $1,387,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,859.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,645 shares of company stock worth $11,414,046. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DG opened at $199.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.24. Dollar General Corp. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $202.27. The company has a market capitalization of $50.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

