Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 4,002 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,273 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. Retirement Network boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 76.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 215.4% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $169.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $179.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.76.

In other news, Director David P. Steiner sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $399,955.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,480,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total transaction of $1,644,480.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,058 shares of company stock worth $7,149,678. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX opened at $218.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.47. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $217.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

