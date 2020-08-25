SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.98.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of SciPlay from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of SciPlay in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of SciPlay in a report on Sunday, July 26th.

Get SciPlay alerts:

Shares of SCPL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.63. The company had a trading volume of 496,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,484. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.07. SciPlay has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $165.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.07 million. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 7.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SciPlay will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 584,400 shares of SciPlay stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $8,134,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,101,450 shares of company stock worth $15,345,765 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCPL. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in SciPlay during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SciPlay by 544.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,029 shares during the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.