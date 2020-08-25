Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 117.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 253.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 63.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHM traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.02. 528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,853. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $34.87 and a twelve month high of $62.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.44.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.