SAP (NYSE:SAP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $165.78

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $165.78 and last traded at $164.96, with a volume of 1231 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $163.89.

SAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Argus upped their price target on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $191.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.98 and its 200-day moving average is $131.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. SAP had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. SAP’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SAP by 371.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of SAP by 5.9% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of SAP by 26.4% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 15,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of SAP by 115.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

