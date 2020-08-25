SAP (NYSE:SAP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $165.78

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $165.78 and last traded at $164.96, with a volume of 1231 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $163.89.
SAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Argus upped their price target on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.40.
The stock has a market capitalization of $191.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.98 and its 200-day moving average is $131.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SAP by 371.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of SAP by 5.9% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of SAP by 26.4% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 15,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of SAP by 115.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.
About SAP (NYSE:SAP)
SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.
