Sanderson Farms (SAFM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $844.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.43 million. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sanderson Farms to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SAFM stock opened at $114.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -954.17 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.83. Sanderson Farms has a 1-year low of $102.13 and a 1-year high of $179.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 28th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 27th. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

SAFM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.25.

In other Sanderson Farms news, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of Sanderson Farms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total transaction of $88,193.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,058.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Bierbusse sold 1,500 shares of Sanderson Farms stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $198,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

