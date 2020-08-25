salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Increased to $225.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $206.76.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $208.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $187.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,158.11, a P/E/G ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.88 and a 200-day moving average of $175.42. salesforce.com has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $210.11.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $41,792.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,050,175.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.70, for a total transaction of $64,554.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,454 shares in the company, valued at $8,180,885.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 748,757 shares of company stock valued at $141,858,745 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 15.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 5,267 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

