salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given New $235.00 Price Target at Barclays

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target raised by Barclays from $190.00 to $235.00 in a report published on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CRM. Cfra raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a sell rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $206.76.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $208.46 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.42. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $210.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $187.82 billion, a PE ratio of -1,158.11, a P/E/G ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 7,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,288,479.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,062,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,847,407.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.69, for a total transaction of $3,070,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,603,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,059,601,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 748,757 shares of company stock valued at $141,858,745 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,688 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,140 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. AXA raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 642,117 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $92,452,000 after purchasing an additional 74,972 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

