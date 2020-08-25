Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.03% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The trust owns nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, assisted living facilities, and independent living centers. It leases properties to tenants and operators throughout the United States. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Scotiabank raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $15.09 on Tuesday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day moving average is $14.58.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.26). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 3.78%. Equities research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 308.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,267,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,989 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,223,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,363,000 after buying an additional 187,019 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,470,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,404,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 41.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 14,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

