Ryanair (LON:RYA) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ryanair (LON:RYA) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RYA. Liberum Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ryanair presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 13 ($0.17).

Get Ryanair alerts:

Shares of Ryanair stock opened at GBX 11.85 ($0.15) on Monday. Ryanair has a one year low of GBX 8.05 ($0.11) and a one year high of GBX 16.97 ($0.22). The company has a market cap of $129.12 million and a PE ratio of 57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 11.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 75.98.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.