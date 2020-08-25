Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. (NYSE:RMT) by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,891 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC owned 0.51% of Royce Micro Capital Trust worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP grew its stake in Royce Micro Capital Trust by 350.1% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 91,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 71,014 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 57,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust by 7.1% during the first quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 282,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 18,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RMT traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.18. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,163. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.08. Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $8.96.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

