Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.71 per share for the quarter.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.59 by C($0.56). The firm had revenue of C$10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.47 billion.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of RY opened at C$98.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$72.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$109.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$94.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$92.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 53.77%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 7,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$92.91, for a total transaction of C$698,188.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$545,636.94. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.15, for a total value of C$64,459.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$118,579.70. Insiders have sold 23,237 shares of company stock valued at $2,224,532 in the last ninety days.

RY has been the topic of a number of research reports. CSFB upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$113.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday. Cormark increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$95.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$103.23.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.