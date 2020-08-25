Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 26th. Analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada to post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 15.03%. On average, analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RY stock opened at $74.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th were issued a $0.7839 dividend. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.68%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. CIBC assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.70.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

