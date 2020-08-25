Royal Bank of Canada Raises Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $228.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $180.00 to $228.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $189.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deere & Company from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BofA Securities raised shares of Deere & Company from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Deere & Company from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $206.93.

Deere & Company stock opened at $205.40 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $106.14 and a 52-week high of $206.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.42 and its 200 day moving average is $155.57. The company has a market cap of $64.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,833,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,009,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 7,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,291,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,764,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,051 shares of company stock valued at $5,061,845 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 2.0% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

