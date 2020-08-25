Ross Stores, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ross Stores in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 20th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.16). Wedbush also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

ROST has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Sunday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson raised shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $89.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.54, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.10. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.34. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROST. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,207,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,404,383,000 after buying an additional 2,761,538 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Ross Stores by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,673,305 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $568,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,811 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,885,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,027,592 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $258,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 198.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,666,265 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $142,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

