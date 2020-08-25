Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $374.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target suggests a potential downside of 13.46% from the company’s current price.

ROP has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $409.00.

Roper Technologies stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $432.17. The stock had a trading volume of 301,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,542. The company has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $421.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $371.07. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $240.00 and a 52 week high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $7,196,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,156,982. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROP. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 750.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

