Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 67.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 68.4% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 117.4% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 4,545 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.97, for a total value of $986,128.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,254 shares in the company, valued at $5,045,420.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $726,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,869,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,429 shares of company stock worth $5,011,407. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $231.27. 6,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.49. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $115.38 and a 12-month high of $238.49.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.33.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

