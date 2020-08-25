Rocket Pool Market Cap Reaches $28.75 Million (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 25th. In the last week, Rocket Pool has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $28.75 million and $1.56 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool token can currently be bought for $2.80 or 0.00024400 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rocket Pool alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00042571 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006136 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $652.38 or 0.05691385 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004451 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003536 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00049984 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool (RPL) is a token. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Pool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.