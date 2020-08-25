Robert W. Baird Boosts Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $295.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $285.00 to $295.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.26.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $267.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.32. The company has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $125.47 and a 1 year high of $275.03.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $950.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.29 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 25,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.16, for a total transaction of $6,479,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,322 shares in the company, valued at $23,926,169.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.47, for a total value of $2,753,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 960,501 shares in the company, valued at $220,406,164.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,950 shares of company stock worth $15,366,230. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.7% in the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,417 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.5% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,969 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

