Rio Tinto (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Earning Very Critical Media Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Rio Tinto (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) have trended very negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Rio Tinto earned a news impact score of -3.29 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

OTCMKTS RTNTF opened at $70.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.73. Rio Tinto has a 12-month low of $41.50 and a 12-month high of $72.33.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

