RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Shares Bought by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 297.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,195 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 89.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 378.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in RingCentral in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up previously from $258.00) on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on RingCentral from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.69.

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 49,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total value of $14,436,468.43. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.97, for a total transaction of $679,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 177,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,224,904.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 101,641 shares of company stock worth $28,623,328 over the last three months. 8.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RingCentral stock traded down $3.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $281.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,615. RingCentral Inc has a 12 month low of $120.03 and a 12 month high of $306.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of -250.07 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $280.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.56.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $277.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.98 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.