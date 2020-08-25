Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.13% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic deficiencies which result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The Company’s product candidate principally consists of setmelanotide, a potent, first-in-class melanocortin-4 receptor or MC4R, agonist for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Boston, MA. “

RYTM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.13.

Shares of RYTM opened at $18.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $814.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 15.96, a quick ratio of 15.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.95. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $25.86.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.12. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 25,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $558,275.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Todd Foley sold 97,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $2,467,811.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,660 shares of company stock valued at $5,484,313 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 22,703 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 450.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 256,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 209,649 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,971,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,954,000 after purchasing an additional 260,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mangrove Partners acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $1,274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

