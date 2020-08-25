REX American Resources (REX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 26th. Analysts expect REX American Resources to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The energy company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.72). The firm had revenue of $83.25 million for the quarter. REX American Resources had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. On average, analysts expect REX American Resources to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

Shares of REX opened at $77.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.99 million, a P/E ratio of -165.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 11.07, a current ratio of 12.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.50. REX American Resources has a twelve month low of $33.81 and a twelve month high of $98.79.

Separately, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of REX American Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, and others. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.