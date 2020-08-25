Reviewing B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) & VINCI S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:VCISY)

B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) and VINCI S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:VCISY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

Get B&M EURO VALUE/ADR alerts:

This table compares B&M EURO VALUE/ADR and VINCI S A/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B&M EURO VALUE/ADR N/A N/A N/A VINCI S A/ADR N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for B&M EURO VALUE/ADR and VINCI S A/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B&M EURO VALUE/ADR 0 4 2 0 2.33 VINCI S A/ADR 0 2 4 0 2.67

Risk & Volatility

B&M EURO VALUE/ADR has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VINCI S A/ADR has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of VINCI S A/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

B&M EURO VALUE/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. VINCI S A/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. B&M EURO VALUE/ADR pays out 39.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares B&M EURO VALUE/ADR and VINCI S A/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B&M EURO VALUE/ADR $4.85 billion 1.32 $259.30 million $1.03 24.76 VINCI S A/ADR $53.83 billion 1.10 $3.65 billion N/A N/A

VINCI S A/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than B&M EURO VALUE/ADR.

Summary

VINCI S A/ADR beats B&M EURO VALUE/ADR on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About B&M EURO VALUE/ADR

B&M European Value Retail S.A. operates as a general merchandise value retailer in the United Kingdom and Germany. As of March 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 576 stores under the B&M brand in the United Kingdom; and 265 stores under the Heron Foods brand, as well as 86 stores under the Jawoll brand in Germany. It also engages in property development and employment activities. B&M European Value Retail S.A. was founded in 1978 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

About VINCI S A/ADR

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide. The company also designs, finances, builds, and operates transport infrastructure and public amenities, such as motorways, bridges, tunnels, and urban roads with a network of 3,200 kilometers under public-private partnership arrangements; and provides industry, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology services. In addition, the company builds and maintains roads, motorways, railways, and urban infrastructure projects; produces materials, such as asphalt mixes; and operates quarries for aggregates, as well as designs and constructs residential and commercial property, civil engineering infrastructure, specialized civil engineering, water and pipeline infrastructure, and other projects. Further, it develops residential properties, business properties, and managed residences, as well as offers property services. VINCI SA was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Rueil-Malmaison, France.

Receive News & Ratings for B&M EURO VALUE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M EURO VALUE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.