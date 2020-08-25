Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Retrophin in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Retrophin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Retrophin in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Retrophin from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retrophin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.57.

Shares of RTRX opened at $19.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.75 and its 200-day moving average is $16.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.29 million, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.14. Retrophin has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $21.92.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58). The company had revenue of $48.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.50 million. Retrophin had a negative net margin of 49.13% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Retrophin will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,774,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,370 shares of company stock worth $267,026. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RTRX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Retrophin by 15.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,970,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,636,000 after purchasing an additional 396,250 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Retrophin during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,103,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Retrophin during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,322,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Retrophin by 82.9% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 348,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 157,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Retrophin during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,041,000.

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

