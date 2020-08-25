Research Analysts Set Expectations for Estee Lauder Companies Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EL)

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Estee Lauder Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Estee Lauder Companies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.00.

NYSE:EL opened at $212.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $76.52 billion, a PE ratio of 116.16, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.78. Estee Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $220.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%.

In related news, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,000 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total transaction of $824,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $9,286,434.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,773,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,595 shares of company stock valued at $12,060,652. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 394.3% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

