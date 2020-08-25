Research Analysts Set Expectations for Allstate Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ALL)

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Allstate in a report released on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $3.56 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $12.35 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Allstate from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.79.

ALL stock opened at $95.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Allstate has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $125.92. The stock has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.29 and its 200 day moving average is $99.20.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.05. Allstate had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. Allstate’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total value of $176,570.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,570.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Allstate by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,583,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,578,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,033 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,055,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,995,000 after acquiring an additional 44,511 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 43.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,631,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $304,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,764 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,525,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $341,952,000 after acquiring an additional 139,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 174.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,285,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,026 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

