Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Co-Diagnostics (CODX)

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ: CODX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/19/2020 – Co-Diagnostics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

8/14/2020 – Co-Diagnostics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating. According to Zacks, "Co-Diagnostics Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company. It develops, manufactures and markets a new, state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company's technology is utilized for tests which are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also uses proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers. Co-Diagnostics Inc. is based in UT, United States. "

8/14/2020 – Co-Diagnostics is now covered by analysts at Maxim Group. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

8/14/2020 – Co-Diagnostics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/10/2020 – Co-Diagnostics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/4/2020 – Co-Diagnostics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/3/2020 – Co-Diagnostics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

7/28/2020 – Co-Diagnostics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/13/2020 – Co-Diagnostics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

7/8/2020 – Co-Diagnostics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Shares of Co-Diagnostics stock opened at $12.57 on Tuesday. Co-Diagnostics Inc has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $30.99. The stock has a market cap of $417.31 million, a PE ratio of 69.83 and a beta of -2.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.50.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 31.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Co-Diagnostics Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard S. Serbin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $450,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CODX. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the first quarter worth approximately $465,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 7.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

