Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for RLI Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:RLI)

RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for RLI in a research report issued on Thursday, August 20th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for RLI’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.30. RLI had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $225.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.31 million.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of RLI from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

NYSE RLI opened at $94.18 on Monday. RLI has a 12 month low of $66.02 and a 12 month high of $99.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.92 and a 200-day moving average of $83.07. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.32.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Port Capital LLC increased its position in RLI by 55.9% during the second quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 630,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,788,000 after acquiring an additional 226,245 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of RLI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 226.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,177 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RLI in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLI in the second quarter valued at approximately $741,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $685,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,000 shares of RLI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $91,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,860 shares of company stock worth $886,055 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.35%.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.